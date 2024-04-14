Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $262.24 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

