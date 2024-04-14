Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $185.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.39. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

