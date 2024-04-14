Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 81.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,965,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.