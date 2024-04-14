Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

