WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 13,752 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Five Below worth $22,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 119.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 229.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,987. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.00. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.11.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

