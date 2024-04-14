WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 129,781 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4,164.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. 759,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

