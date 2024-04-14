WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,592 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Insmed worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Insmed by 86.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 47.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $15,150,000.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. 2,639,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

