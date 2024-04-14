WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,122 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Keros Therapeutics worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 331,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,227. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KROS

About Keros Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.