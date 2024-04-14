WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after acquiring an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 213.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 154,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.21. 175,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,986. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $200.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

