WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX remained flat at $329.83 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,048. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.87. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $329.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KRTX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. William Blair cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604 shares in the company, valued at $13,562,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

