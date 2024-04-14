WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,963 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $3.31 on Friday, reaching $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

