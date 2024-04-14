Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

