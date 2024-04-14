Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 32,377 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,377 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $92,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after buying an additional 2,197,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.4 %

CARR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,654,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,049. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

