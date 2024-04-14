Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 129,479 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,479 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $151,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 16,418,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,337,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

