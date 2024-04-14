Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $106,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $196.77. The company had a trading volume of 180,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

