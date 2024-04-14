Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,651 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,054 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.42% of First Solar worth $76,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,035 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,102,959 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $339,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.96.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $182.48. 1,912,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,957. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.60. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

