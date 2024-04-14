Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 61,232 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $242,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.90. The company has a market cap of $434.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.82.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

