Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 121,060 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Logitech International comprises 2.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 3.34% of Logitech International worth $501,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.7 %

LOGI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.84. 243,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,082. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.86.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

