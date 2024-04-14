Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,778,042 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $96,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,459,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,886,538. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

