Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.65% of Universal Display worth $59,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.59. 202,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,914. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average of $169.30. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.