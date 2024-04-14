Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.74% of Regal Rexnord worth $72,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 362,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

