Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $60.76 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $60,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. 392,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

