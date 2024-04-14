Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $278.02 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,089 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $278,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.16. 810,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,433. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

