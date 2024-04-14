Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $127.34 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 61,307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $127,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after acquiring an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,423,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

