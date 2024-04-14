Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 29,396 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Ferguson worth $104,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,199 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ferguson by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ferguson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.32. The stock had a trading volume of 938,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $126.18 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

