Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 14,334 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 1.00% of Tetra Tech worth $89,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. 292,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average of $168.06. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

