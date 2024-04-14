Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 42,596 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $129,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.61. 2,597,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,959. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

