Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 198,983 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.89% of LKQ worth $113,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,685. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

