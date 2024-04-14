Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 453,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.
