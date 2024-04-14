VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VirTra Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 258,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,703. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. VirTra has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in VirTra by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VirTra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in VirTra by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VirTra by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in VirTra by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTSI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on VirTra from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

