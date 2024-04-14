Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.
Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on VRDN
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viridian Therapeutics
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.