Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 773,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,700. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $30.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

