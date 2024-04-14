VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Short Interest Up 39.1% in March

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ:VFSWW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 22,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,114. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

