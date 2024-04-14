Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $88.15. 14,306,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,713,061. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.