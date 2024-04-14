Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWN traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.38. The company had a trading volume of 889,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

