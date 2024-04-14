Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of KWEB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. 29,369,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,234,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

