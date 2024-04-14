Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 2,302,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

