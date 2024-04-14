VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.94 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.