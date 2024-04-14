Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.13

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.41. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 955,118 shares changing hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

