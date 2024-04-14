VerusCoin Trading Down 21.1% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $75.10 million and $1,512.57 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,996,940 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,993,832.30792701. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.9843097 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,655.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.