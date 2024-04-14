Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.87 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $14,553.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,823.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.16 or 0.00755847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00121879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00184396 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00039741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,156,947 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

