Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $36.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,895. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

