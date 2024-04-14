Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 6,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,853. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.