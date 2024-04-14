Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $83,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VTV stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

