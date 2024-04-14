Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 4th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.32. 2,183,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,714. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

