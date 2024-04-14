Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. 1,239,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,154. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

