Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

