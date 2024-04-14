Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,289. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.