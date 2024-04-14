Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 800,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,155. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

