VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Acquired by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 272.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,036 shares during the period. VanEck Long Muni ETF accounts for 2.0% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

