Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMCA. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 1,195.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 796,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 485,456 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I stock remained flat at $11.42 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $11.85.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

